WILLIS Jean Passed away peacefully on
12th August at Worthing Hospital,
aged 82 years.
Much loved and dearly
missed by her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 4th September at
12:00noon at The Chapel,
H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.
Flowers welcome and, if desired, donations in memory of Jean to
The Badger Trust (Sussex) or
The Mare & Foal Sanctuary,
Newton Abbott c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd,
101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex, BN43 6PE.
Tel: 01273 452169
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Aug. 29, 2019