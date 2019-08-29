Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:00
The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd
Shoreham-by-Sea
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Willis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Willis

Notice Condolences

Jean Willis Notice
WILLIS Jean Passed away peacefully on
12th August at Worthing Hospital,
aged 82 years.
Much loved and dearly
missed by her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 4th September at
12:00noon at The Chapel,
H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.
Flowers welcome and, if desired, donations in memory of Jean to
The Badger Trust (Sussex) or
The Mare & Foal Sanctuary,
Newton Abbott c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd,
101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex, BN43 6PE.
Tel: 01273 452169
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.