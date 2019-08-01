Home

R A Brooks & Son (Haywards Heath)
35 Wivelsfield Road
Haywards Heath, Sussex RH16 4EN
01444 454391
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
15:30
Jean Waghorn Notice
WAGHORN Jean Evelyn Suddenly but peacefully on 29th June 2019 at Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, aged 88 years, of Burgess Hill and formerly Ardingly. Wife of the late Dennis, much loved mum of John & Jacqui and loving nan of Shannon and Emily.
Funeral service at The Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Worth (memorial chapel) on Thursday 8 August, 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK, c/o R A Brooks & Son, 35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EN, tel: 01444 454391 or via www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Aug. 1, 2019
