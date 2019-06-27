|
|
|
JAMES Jean
(née White) On 16th June 2019, peacefully at
St Peter and St James' Hospice,
aged 81 years.
Much loved wife of Tom,
mother of Justine and Katie and adored nana.
Funeral service to be held at
St Wilfrid's Church, Haywards Heath, on Wednesday 3rd July at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to St Peter and St James' Hospice may be made via mastersandson.com or
Masters and Son, Lewes Road, Lindfield RH16 2LE (01444) 482107.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on June 27, 2019
