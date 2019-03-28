|
HOAD Janet Peacefully in hospital on
26th February 2019, aged 72 years.
Loving partner of Michael, mother of Steven and sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at St Mary Magdalene Church, Bolney on Thursday
4th April 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired made payable to either the "Fair Organ Preservation Society" or "Dogs Trust" may be sent to Lyn, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services,
82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill,
RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Mar. 28, 2019
