Wickenden James (Jim) Passed away peacefully
on 26th October aged 57.
Jim's funeral service will take place at the Downs Crematorium, Brighton
on Tuesday 19th November at 3pm.
No flowers please but donations, if desired, may be made online via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk (click on 'Memory Giving') or by cheques made payable to Cancer Research UK and sent c/o P & S Gallagher, Fraser House, 20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EA. Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Nov. 14, 2019