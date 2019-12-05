Home

R A Brooks & Son (Haywards Heath)
35 Wivelsfield Road
Haywards Heath, Sussex RH16 4EN
01444 454391
James Valentin

James Valentin Notice
VALENTIN James
(Jim) On 21st November 2019,
peacefully at home, aged 90 years.
Formerly of Valentine School of Motoring

Much loved husband of Jeanne,
dear father of Jane, loving grandfather to James and Charlotte and
father-in-law to Rob.

Funeral service at Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Worth,
on Monday 9th December at 1.15pm (memorial chapel).
Please wear bright colours.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
British Heart Foundation,
c/o R A Brooks & Son,
35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EN, tel: 01444 454391 or via www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Dec. 5, 2019
