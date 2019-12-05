|
|
|
VALENTIN James
(Jim) On 21st November 2019,
peacefully at home, aged 90 years.
Formerly of Valentine School of Motoring
Much loved husband of Jeanne,
dear father of Jane, loving grandfather to James and Charlotte and
father-in-law to Rob.
Funeral service at Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Worth,
on Monday 9th December at 1.15pm (memorial chapel).
Please wear bright colours.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
British Heart Foundation,
c/o R A Brooks & Son,
35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EN, tel: 01444 454391 or via www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Dec. 5, 2019