Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:30
Beer Cross Woodland Burial Ground
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:15
Oxenham Arms
South Zeal
Ian Mackay Notice
Mackay Ian Angus Donald Died on 30th October 2019, aged 85 years, following a tragic accident. Much loved Father to Jessica, Alison and Angus and Grandfather to Lucy, Harvey, Charlie, Olivia, Bertie and Isla. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A burial service will be held at
Beer Cross Woodland Burial Ground,
EX20 2RY at 11:30am on Friday
22nd November, followed by a service to celebrate his life at the Oxenham Arms, South Zeal, EX20 2JT at 12:15pm.
Please no flowers, but donations if desired to Devon Air Ambulance Trust by donation box at the celebration service or c/o Drew & Sons Funeral Directors, Longhayes, Venton, Drewsteignton, Exeter EX6 6PG 01647231306
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Nov. 21, 2019
