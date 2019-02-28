|
|
|
APPLEBY Horace Frank Died peacefully at home in Wivelsfield Green with his daughters Jane and Louise by his side, aged 89,
on Friday 22nd February.
Grandad to Sam, Charlotte,
Josh, Ashley and Owen.
Great Grandad to Zac, Amelia,
Lars, Leo and Astrid.
Former village policeman in
Wivelsfield Green, police sergeant in Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill stations, and at Slaugham Manor.
Funeral service to be held at
Wivelsfield Parish Church on
Tuesday 12th March at 2pm.
No flowers thank you but donations to St. Peter and St. James Hospice may be sent via mastersandson.com or
c/o Masters and Son, Lewes Road, Lindfield RH16 2LE
Such a kind man who had a lovely life.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 28, 2019
