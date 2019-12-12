Home

Hazel Matcham

MATCHAM Hazel Ann Peacefully passed away at home
on the 5th December 2019.
Dearly loved wife to Jim,
loving mum to Bob and Peter,
gran to Zachary and Joaquin.
Dearly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
2:00 p.m. on Friday 20th December 2019, at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Hazel's memory to Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Dec. 12, 2019
