BUCKMAN Hazel Peacefully in Ashton House Nursing Home, Haywards Heath,
on 11 October 2019, aged 90.
Wife of the late Ron, dear mother of Michael & Sheila, grandmother and great grandmother.
Cremation at Downs Crematorium, Brighton (Main Chapel), on
Wednesday 30 October at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Alzheimer's Research UK, c/o R A Brooks & Son, 35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EN
Tel: 01444 454391 or via www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Oct. 24, 2019