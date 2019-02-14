|
CHAMBERLAIN Gwen Died peacefully on 1st February,
aged 93 in Lindfield.
Wife of the late Joseph Chamberlain; mother of Michael;
mother in law of Gillian and
grandmother of Charlotte.
Gwen has strong links with Worthing through her many years of performing with the Worthing Musical Comedy Society.
The Funeral Service will be held
at Worthing Crematorium on
Wednesday 27th February at 11.40am.
Family flowers only, donations,
if desired, in Gwen's name,
to St Peter and St James Hospice via Masters & Sons, Lewes Road,
Lindfield RH16 2LE or made online
via www.mastersandson.com/donate
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 14, 2019
