|
|
|
ROSS Mrs Greta Marie Formerly of 2 Myrtle Cottages, Handcross,
sadly passed away at Princess Royal Hospital, Haywards Heath on 28th January 2019,
aged 85 years.
Greta was dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her children Louise, Evan, Nigel and Peter and families, and is
re-united with her husband William.
A funeral service will take place at Surrey and Sussex Crematorium
St Richard's Chapel on Tuesday
19th February at 1:30pm followed by
a memorial mass and reception at
Worth Abbey at 3pm. All are welcome. Greta's family would like mourners to wear something bright if desired.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK or Alzheimer's Research, care of Ballard & Shortall.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More