Gillian Nalder

NALDER Gillian Dorothy On 29th May 2019, died peacefully at home in Worthing surrounded by
her family, after a battle with cancer, aged 81 years. Much loved wife of
Roderick, loving mother of Ruth, David and Paul and loving grandma of
Megan, Dinah, Eve, Elspeth and Freddie. Funeral service has taken place,
donations, if desired, to
Target Ovarian Cancer may be sent via
mastersandson.com or c/o
Masters & Son, Lewes Road, Lindfield, RH16 2LE. Tel. 01444 482107.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on June 20, 2019
