P & S Gallagher (Burgess Hill)
Weald House, 111 Lower Church Road
Burgess Hill, Sussex RH15 9AA
01444 239869
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
13:30
St Andrew's Church
Burgess Hill
Gillian Christensen Notice
Christensen Gillian Katherine Peacefully in Goldbridge Care Home
on 8th August 2019, aged 78 years.
A much loved mother and friend who will be greatly missed by so many.
Funeral service at
St Andrew's Church, Burgess Hill on
Tuesday 3rd September at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only, but donations
may be made online via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk click Memory Giving or cheques made payable to Paws and Claws can be sent c/o P&S Gallagher, Weald House,
111 Lower Church Road, Burgess Hill RH15 9AA Tel: 01444 239869.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Aug. 15, 2019
