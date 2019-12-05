|
Fairs Gilbert Aged 93, of Prescott House, Burgess Hill, passed away peacefully on the
10th November at
The Princess Royal Hospital.
Gilbert was born in 1926 at
Partridge Green to Fred and Phylis Fairs. He lived in Partridge Green and then Henfield, before moving to Burgess Hill in 1962.
He worked for Burgess Hill Urban District Council as a carpenter, then as works foreman and finally as building supervisor at Mid Sussex District Council, until they closed down their small works department in 1988,
he then took early retirement.
He suffered a severe stroke in 1989
and was left totally paralysed on his left side. Through sheer determination he carried on with hobbies such as gardening and photography and enjoyed holidays to Spain where his wife Bertha of 56 years passed away in 2006. For the last 10 years he has lived in sheltered accommodation at Prescott House. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
The funeral takes place on Friday
13th December at the South Chapel, Woodvale at 11.30am.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Dec. 5, 2019