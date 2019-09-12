|
Irwin Gerard Deacon Gerard passed away suddenly at home on 24th August 2019 aged 67.
Loving and dearly loved husband of Christine and father of Neil and David, he will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and those he served in the Catholic community.
The Requiem Mass will be held at
St Paul's Catholic Church, Haywards Heath on 17th September at 3.00pm, preceded on 16th September by a
Vigil Service at 7.00pm.
Family flowers only, but donations if wished to the Mid Sussex Branch of Parkinson's UK or CAFOD c/o
Masters & Son Funeral Directors,
Masters House, LewesRoad, Lindfield, West Sussex, RH16 2LE, 01444 482107 or via www.mastersandson.com
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Sept. 12, 2019