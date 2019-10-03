Home

POWERED BY

Services
P & S Gallagher (Haywards Heath)
Fraser House, Triangle Road
Haywards Heath, Sussex RH16 4HW
01444 451166
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
14:30
Woodvale Crematorium, South Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for George Fraser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Fraser

Notice Condolences

George Fraser Notice
Fraser George Albert After a long illness that he bravely fought, passed away peacefully
on 22nd September.

George's funeral service will take
place at Woodvale Crematorium,
South Chapel at 2.30pm on
Friday 11th October 2019.

No flowers please but
donations, if desired, may be made payable to BSUH Charity, Pyecombe Ward or British Lung Foundation and sent c/o P & S Gallagher, Fraser House,
20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath
RH16 4EA. Tel: 01444 451166
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.