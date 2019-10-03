|
|
|
Fraser George Albert After a long illness that he bravely fought, passed away peacefully
on 22nd September.
George's funeral service will take
place at Woodvale Crematorium,
South Chapel at 2.30pm on
Friday 11th October 2019.
No flowers please but
donations, if desired, may be made payable to BSUH Charity, Pyecombe Ward or British Lung Foundation and sent c/o P & S Gallagher, Fraser House,
20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath
RH16 4EA. Tel: 01444 451166
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Oct. 3, 2019