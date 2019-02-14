|
VAILE Geoffrey Peacefully on 3rd February 2019, aged 94 years.
Dearly loved Husband of the late Caroline (Joyce) much loved Father to Michael and loving Grandfather.
Funeral service to be held at South Chapel, Woodvale Crematorium, Brighton on Wednesday 27th February at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only but donations if desired for Diabetes UK via Bowleyfuneralservice.co.uk (click on memory giving) or sent to Bowley Funeral Service, 30 Keymer Road, Hassocks, BN6 8AN Tel:01273841711.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 14, 2019
