Matthews Mr Geoffrey Passed away peacefully on
20th November 2019
aged 80 years.
Much loved Husband of Maggie.
He will be sadly missed by his devoted wife and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Clayton Woods Natural Burial Ground on Friday 20th December 2019 at 11am. Don't forget your wellies!!
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations payable by cheque to Paws and Claws Animal Rescue
or St Peter and St James' Hospice
C/o Southern Co-operative Funeralcare, 65 High Street,
Uckfield, TN22 1AP.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Dec. 12, 2019