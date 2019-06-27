|
|
|
TURK Fred Died 7th June 2019 aged 72.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret, father of Paul and the late Richard, father in law of Melissa and the late Rachael, grandfather to Ben,
Bethany, Rachal and Andre,
great grandfather to Lilia, Jenson, Amelia, Abigail and Ellie, a dear brother
and brother in law.
Will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral on 3rd July, 2.30pm at Woodvale South Chapel, Brighton. Family flowers only, but donations if desired for Help For Heroes c/o
Haine & Son, 65 High Street, Polegate, East Sussex, BN26 6AH
Published in Mid Sussex Times on June 27, 2019
