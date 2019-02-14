Home

Masters & Son Funeral Directors
Masters House
Haywards Heath, Sussex RH16 2LE
01444 482107
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00
St Richard's Church
Haywards Heath
Frank Hart Notice
HART Frank Of Lindfield, on 5th February 2019 suddenly at home, aged 81 years.
Loving husband of Mary and a much loved father, grandfather and brother.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at St Richard's Church, Haywards Heath on Thursday 21st February at 11am.
No flowers please but donations, if wished, to Cancer Research UK may be made via www.mastersandson.com or sent to Masters & Son,
Lewes Road, Lindfield, RH16 2LE.
(01444) 482107
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 14, 2019
