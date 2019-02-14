|
SNOWLING Flora of Lindfield, peacefully at the
Princess Royal Hospital on
11th February 2019, aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of Christopher,
precious mother of Caroline and David and adored grandmother
of Ben, Tim and Ellie.
Funeral service to be held at the Surrey and Sussex Crematorium, Worth, on Monday 25th February at 10.30am
(St Richard's Chapel). Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent via mastersandson.com or sent
c/o Masters and Son, Lewes Road, Lindfield (01444) 482107.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 14, 2019
