Home

POWERED BY

Services
Masters & Son Funeral Directors
Masters House
Haywards Heath, Sussex RH16 2LE
01444 482107
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:30
Surrey and Sussex Crematorium
Worth
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Flora Snowling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Flora Snowling

Notice Condolences

Flora Snowling Notice
SNOWLING Flora of Lindfield, peacefully at the
Princess Royal Hospital on
11th February 2019, aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of Christopher,
precious mother of Caroline and David and adored grandmother
of Ben, Tim and Ellie.
Funeral service to be held at the Surrey and Sussex Crematorium, Worth, on Monday 25th February at 10.30am
(St Richard's Chapel). Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent via mastersandson.com or sent
c/o Masters and Son, Lewes Road, Lindfield (01444) 482107.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices