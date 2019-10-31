Home

Henfield Funeral Services (Henfield)
The Old Bell, High Street
Henfield, Sussex BN5 9HN
01273 494688
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
13:30
All Saints Church
Lindfield
SLATER Fiona It is with great sadness the family of Fiona Slater announce her passing after a brief illness on Monday 21st October. Fiona will be lovingly remembered by her children Neil and Louise, her partner Rick, her sisters Jenny and Carolyn. An adored grandma to her five grandchildren.
A funeral service in memory of
Fiona will be held on Wednesday 6th
November 2019 at All Saints Church, Lindfield at 1.30pm. Family flowers only,
if desired please make donations to Cancer Research UK via Henfield Funeral Services, The Old Bell,
High Street, Henfield, BN5 9HN
Tel: 01273 494688
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Oct. 31, 2019
