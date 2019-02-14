|
SCHJERVE Evelyn Margaret
(nee Reynolds) Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Rookwood, Silverdale Road, Burgess Hill on Saturday 2nd February 2019. Much loved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Wife of the late Olav Schjerve. She will be greatly missed by all family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
St. Wilfrid's RC Church, Station Road, Burgess Hill on Friday 1st March
at 11.30 am. All enquiries contact Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services
on 01444 870011
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 14, 2019
