Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services
82 Church Walk
Burgess Hill, West Sussex RH15 9AS
01444 870011
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:30
St. Wilfrid's RC Church
Station Road
Burgess Hill
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Schjerve
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Schjerve

Notice Condolences

Evelyn Schjerve Notice
SCHJERVE Evelyn Margaret
(nee Reynolds) Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Rookwood, Silverdale Road, Burgess Hill on Saturday 2nd February 2019. Much loved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Wife of the late Olav Schjerve. She will be greatly missed by all family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
St. Wilfrid's RC Church, Station Road, Burgess Hill on Friday 1st March
at 11.30 am. All enquiries contact Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services
on 01444 870011
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.