NEWTON Ernest Alan Passed away peacefully in his favourite armchair on 12th July 2019,
aged 96 years.
Formerly driver for Southdown
and Plumpton Coaches.
Beloved Dad, Grandad and
Great Grandad.
Funeral Service will be held at
The Church of the Presentation, Haywards Heath,
on Thursday 1st August 2019
at 1:45p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
"Age UK" or "PDSA"
c/o R. A. Brooks & Son,
35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, RH16 4EN.
Tel: 01444 454391 or via www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on July 25, 2019
