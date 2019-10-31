|
LAITHWAITE Elizabeth Rosemary
(Jean) Passed away peacefully on 20th October 2019 at
Princess Royal Hospital, aged 89 years.
Much loved mum, nan, great nanny
and soon to be great great nanny.
Funeral to be held at Sussex & Surrey Crematorium in the Memorial Chapel at 2:45pm on Friday 8th November 2019. Family flowers only,
but donations for The Disabilities Trust may be sent to William Collins & Son, Station Road, Burgess Hill.
We will always love you, miss you
and you'll be forever in our hearts.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Oct. 31, 2019