GLOVER Edith (Peggy) Passed away peacefully at home on
14 February 2019, aged 93.
Dearly loved wife of the late Ron Glover, adored mother of Janet and Kate and mother-in-law to John and Mike.
Much loved Nanny to Hannah, Tom, James, Sammy and Charlie and
Big Nanny to Joe and Toby.
A wonderful life lived to the full.
We shall miss her every day.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Church, Lindfield,
12.00 noon Wednesday 6 March
(all welcome) followed by private burial at Walstead Cemetery.
Family flowers only but donations if desired to Brooke Action for
Working Horses and Donkeys, or
Blue Cross Animal Charity
may be made via mastersandson.com or to Masters & Son, Lewes Road, Lindfield, RH16 2LE
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 28, 2019
