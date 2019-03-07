|
BARTSCH Eckhard Franz (Eckie) Suddenly at home in Balcombe, on
25th February 2019, aged 79 .
A much loved Dad of Matthew and Kate and loving Grandad to Jack and Emily, he will also be sadly missed by Juliette. Funeral service at St.Mary's Church Balcombe on Friday 15th March at 3.00pm, followed by burial. Flowers or donations if desired for the "British Heart Foundation " c/o R A Brooks & Son , 35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath , RH16 4EN, tel 01444 454391 or via www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Mar. 7, 2019
