WELLS Dorothy Aged 100 years, peacefully
on 10th September, 2019.
Dearly loved mother of Peter
and Desmond, grandmother
and great grandmother.
Funeral service to be held at
St Paul's Roman Catholic Church, Haywards Heath,
on Friday 27th September at
1.30pm. Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to the
Labrador Rescue South East and Central may be made via
mastersandson.com or sent c/o Masters & Son, Lewes Road,
Lindfield RH16 2LE.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Sept. 26, 2019
