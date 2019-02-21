|
Shrubsole Dorothy Mabel Peacefully on
8th February 2019,
aged 94 years.
A much loved and loving wife of the late Albert, mother, grandmother,
great grandmother and sister.
Funeral Service on Friday 1st March
at 12.45pm in St Richard's Chapel, Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Worth.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired, should be made payable to 'Alzheimer's Research UK'
and sent c/o Paul Masson Funerals,
42-46 Queens Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, RH16 1EE.
Tel: 01444 410770.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 21, 2019
