Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Hubble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Hubble

Notice Condolences

Doreen Hubble Notice
HUBBLE Doreen Peacefully on 9th October 2019 after a short illness. Reunited with her beloved Ken and sadly missed by all her loving family. Funeral service to take place at Woodvale Crematorium, Brighton on Monday 11th November at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired made payable to "Kings College Hospital Charity" may be sent to Lyn, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.