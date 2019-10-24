|
HUBBLE Doreen Peacefully on 9th October 2019 after a short illness. Reunited with her beloved Ken and sadly missed by all her loving family. Funeral service to take place at Woodvale Crematorium, Brighton on Monday 11th November at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired made payable to "Kings College Hospital Charity" may be sent to Lyn, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Oct. 24, 2019