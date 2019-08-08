Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Don Scovell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Scovell

Notice Condolences

Don Scovell Notice
Scovell Don Peacefully on 18th
July 2019, aged 81 years.
Much loved and loving
husband to the late Manola, dad to
Carlos (Mike) and Adam and loving
grandad to Jake, Alex, Jaz & Ellie.
Funeral service on Tuesday 27th
August at 11.00am in St Paul's Church,
Haywards Heath, followed by a
private cremation.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired should be made payable to 'St Peter & St James Hospice' and sent c/o
Paul Masson Funerals, 42-46 Queens Road, Haywards Heath RH16 1EE.
Tel: 01444 410770
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.