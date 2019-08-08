|
|
|
Scovell Don Peacefully on 18th
July 2019, aged 81 years.
Much loved and loving
husband to the late Manola, dad to
Carlos (Mike) and Adam and loving
grandad to Jake, Alex, Jaz & Ellie.
Funeral service on Tuesday 27th
August at 11.00am in St Paul's Church,
Haywards Heath, followed by a
private cremation.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired should be made payable to 'St Peter & St James Hospice' and sent c/o
Paul Masson Funerals, 42-46 Queens Road, Haywards Heath RH16 1EE.
Tel: 01444 410770
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Aug. 8, 2019