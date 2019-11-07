|
|
|
LEGGATT Diana On 23rd October 2019,
peacefully at Goldbridge Care Home.
Devoted Wife of the late Andrew,
much loved Mum of Karen & Julie,
Mother-in-law of Ian & Neil,
adored Grandma of Amy & Rebecca
and "Darling" Great Grandma of Oliver.
Funeral service will be held in
St. Richard's Chapel at
The Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Worth on Thursday 14th November 2019 at 12:00 noon. Family flowers only, donations if desired for
"Alzheimer's Research UK"
c/o R. A. Brooks & Son,
35 Wivelsfield Road,
Haywards Heath, West Sussex,
RH16 4EN. Tel: 01444 454391.
Donations can also be made via www.brooksfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Nov. 7, 2019