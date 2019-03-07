Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henfield Funeral Services (Henfield)
The Old Bell, High Street
Henfield, Sussex BN5 9HN
01273 494688
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Stoner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Stoner

Notice Condolences

Dennis Stoner Notice
STONER Dennis William Sadly lost his fight against cancer
on 25th February 2019, aged 82.
He will be greatly missed.
Funeral service will be held on
Monday 18th March 2019, 2.30pm
at Woodvale Crematorium, Brighton.
Family flowers only but donations
in memory of Dennis to support
The Guide Dogs for the Blind.
This can be made via the link https://dennisstoner.muchloved.com or c/o Henfield Funeral Services,
The Old Bell, High Street, Henfield,
BN5 9HN. (01273 494688).
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.