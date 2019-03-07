|
STONER Dennis William Sadly lost his fight against cancer
on 25th February 2019, aged 82.
He will be greatly missed.
Funeral service will be held on
Monday 18th March 2019, 2.30pm
at Woodvale Crematorium, Brighton.
Family flowers only but donations
in memory of Dennis to support
The Guide Dogs for the Blind.
This can be made via the link https://dennisstoner.muchloved.com or c/o Henfield Funeral Services,
The Old Bell, High Street, Henfield,
BN5 9HN. (01273 494688).
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Mar. 7, 2019
