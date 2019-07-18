|
|
|
VIVASH David Passed away on 6th July 2019,
aged 82 years.
Loving Dad, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Funeral Service will be held
at All Saint's Church, Lindfield, on Monday 22nd July 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
All are welcome to attend.
Family flowers only please, donations will benefit the Lane Fox Unit at
St. Thomas' Hospital.
Please make cheques payable to
"Guy's & St. Thomas' Hospital Charity"
c/o R. A. Brooks & Son,
35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, RH16 4EN.
Tel: 01444 454391.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on July 18, 2019