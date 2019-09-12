|
|
|
SYMONS David Peacefully in hospital on 31st August 2019, aged 82 years. Loving Partner, Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad. Sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to take place
at the Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Crawley on Friday 20th September at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please but donations if desired made payable to "St Peter & St James Hospice" may be sent to Dominic, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Sept. 12, 2019