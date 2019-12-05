Home

POWERED BY

Services
P & S Gallagher (Haywards Heath)
Fraser House, Triangle Road
Haywards Heath, Sussex RH16 4HW
01444 451166
Resources
More Obituaries for David Lingard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Lingard

Notice Condolences

David Lingard Notice
Lingard David Malcolm Passed away peacefully on
22nd November aged 90.
David's funeral service will take
place on Friday 6th December at
St Augustine's Church, Scaynes Hill at 10am followed by interment at Western Road Cemetery, Haywards Heath.
Donations in memory of David
can be made online via
www.pandsgallagher.co.uk
(click on 'Memory Giving') or by cheques made payable to St Peter &
St James Hospice or SSAFA and sent c/o P & S Gallagher, Fraser House,
20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath
RH16 4EA. Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -