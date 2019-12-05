|
Lingard David Malcolm Passed away peacefully on
22nd November aged 90.
David's funeral service will take
place on Friday 6th December at
St Augustine's Church, Scaynes Hill at 10am followed by interment at Western Road Cemetery, Haywards Heath.
Donations in memory of David
can be made online via
www.pandsgallagher.co.uk
(click on 'Memory Giving') or by cheques made payable to St Peter &
St James Hospice or SSAFA and sent c/o P & S Gallagher, Fraser House,
20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath
RH16 4EA. Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Dec. 5, 2019