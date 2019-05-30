|
ELLIS David Late of Haywards Heath.
Died in Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital on
21st May 2019, aged 69,
after a long illness with Ginny
by his side. Now at peace.
Much loved father of Heidi and Mark.
Funeral Service at the North Devon Crematorium, Barnstaple on
Tuesday, 11th June 2019 at 3:00 pm.
No flowers, please, but donations for Cancer Research UK by retiring collection or c/o Padfields Funeral Service, 125, Boutport Street, Barnstaple, EX31 1TD.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on May 30, 2019
