DOWNER David John At Princess Royal Hospital on 10th June 2019. Husband, Dad and Grandad.
At peace. Thanksgiving service at
All Saints URC (top of Junction Road) Burgess Hill, RH15 0JS on
Thursday 4th July at 13.30.
Please feel free to wear bright colours. Family flowers only please but donations if desired made payable to "Bluebell Railway Trust" may be sent to Lyn, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on June 27, 2019
