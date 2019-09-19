Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Arnold

Notice Condolences

David Arnold Notice
ARNOLD David Peacefully in hospital on 3rd September 2019, aged 74 years.
Much loved husband of Catriona and loving dad of Jenny. Sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to take place at the Oak Service Hall, Clayton Wood Natural Burial Ground on Monday 30th September at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired made payable to "Seahouses Lifeboat Station" may be sent to Lyn, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill,
RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.