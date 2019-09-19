|
ARNOLD David Peacefully in hospital on 3rd September 2019, aged 74 years.
Much loved husband of Catriona and loving dad of Jenny. Sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to take place at the Oak Service Hall, Clayton Wood Natural Burial Ground on Monday 30th September at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired made payable to "Seahouses Lifeboat Station" may be sent to Lyn, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill,
RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Sept. 19, 2019