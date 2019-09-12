Home

Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services
82 Church Walk
Burgess Hill, West Sussex RH15 9AS
01444 870011
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:30
St Wilfrid's RC Church
Burgess Hill
Danny O'Sullivan Notice
O'SULLIVAN Danny Peacefully in hospital on 3rd September 2019, aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of Kate, much loved Dad to Arlene, Declan, Dan, Catherine, James and the late Barry. Dearly loved Grandad and Great Grandad. Sorely missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to take place at the
St Wilfrid's RC Church, Burgess Hill on Monday 23rd September 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please but donations if desired made payable to "Stroke Association" may be sent to Tim, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Sept. 12, 2019
