Thomas Dan Died suddenly on 13th
July 2019, aged 46 years.
Husband to Lorne, son of
the late Colin and Sally Thomas
and brother to Pooh.
Celebration of Life to take place
on Tuesday 20th August at
Wivelsfield Green Village Hall
from 3.15pm and everyone welcome.
No flowers but donations if desired
should be made payable to the
'BEMSEE Benevolent Fund'
and sent c/o Paul Masson Funerals,
42-46 Queens Road, Haywards Heath RH16 1EE. Tel: 01444 410770
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Aug. 8, 2019