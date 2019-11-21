Home

Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services
82 Church Walk
Burgess Hill, West Sussex RH15 9AS
01444 870011
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
13:30
Surrey & Sussex Crematorium
Crawley
HYDER Clive Peacefully on 10th November 2019,
aged 74 years. A loved and loving Dad, Grandad and Brother. Sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Crawley on Tuesday 26th November at 1.30pm. Please wear bright colours.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, made payable to "St Peter & St James Hospice" may be sent to Lyn, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Nov. 21, 2019
