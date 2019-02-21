Home

PYLE Christopher Mark Passed away peacefully at
St. Peter & St. James Hospice on February 8th, aged 72.
Devoted and loving husband of Angela for 48 years. Much loved Father of Elizabeth, Oliver, Jonathan, Mark, Jennifer & Chloe, and much loved Grandfather.
"With Christ, which is far better".
Funeral service will take place at
Bethel Chapel, Wivelsfield on
Friday February 22nd at 11:00 a.m. Family flowers only please.
Donations if so desired to:
Trinitarian Bible Society, (www.tbsbibles.org) or Care
Sri-Lanka, (www.care-srilanka.org)
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 21, 2019
