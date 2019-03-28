Home

Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services
82 Church Walk
Burgess Hill, West Sussex RH15 9AS
01444 870011
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
14:30
St. Andrew's Church
Burgess Hill
Charles Graham Notice
GRAHAM OBE Charles McKenzie Peacefully on 16th March 2019. Devoted husband to Margaret,
loving dad to Lois and Stuart, adored grandad to Nathan, Saskia, Emily,
Alice, Imogen and George. Service of Thanksgiving will take place at
St. Andrew's Church, Burgess Hill on Wednesday 3rd April at 2.30pm. Wear what you would like to wear. Family flowers only please but donations if desired made payable to "The DEC emergency appeal" which may be given at the service or sent to Lyn, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services,
82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
"Thine be the Glory".
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Mar. 28, 2019
