Home

POWERED BY

Services
R A Brooks & Son (Haywards Heath)
35 Wivelsfield Road
Haywards Heath, Sussex RH16 4EN
01444 454391
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
14:00
Oak Hall, Clayton Wood
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Dale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Dale

Notice Condolences

Catherine Dale Notice
DALE Catherine Mary
(née Harfield) of Franklands Village, Haywards Heath, suddenly on 7 June 2019, aged 77.
A much loved and sadly missed
mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt.
Funeral service at Oak Hall, Clayton Wood, on Thursday 27 June at 2.00 pm, followed by private cremation.
Flowers, or donations if desired for Guide Dogs, c/o R A Brooks & Son,
35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EN, tel: 01444 454391, or via www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.