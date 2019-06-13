|
DALE Catherine Mary
(née Harfield) of Franklands Village, Haywards Heath, suddenly on 7 June 2019, aged 77.
A much loved and sadly missed
mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt.
Funeral service at Oak Hall, Clayton Wood, on Thursday 27 June at 2.00 pm, followed by private cremation.
Flowers, or donations if desired for Guide Dogs, c/o R A Brooks & Son,
35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EN, tel: 01444 454391, or via www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on June 13, 2019
