R A Brooks & Son (Haywards Heath)
35 Wivelsfield Road
Haywards Heath, Sussex RH16 4EN
01444 454391
Brigitte Andrews

Brigitte Andrews Notice
ANDREWS On 21st September 2019, peacefully
in hospital, Brigitte, aged 83 years, formerly of Haywards Heath.
Wife of the late Ken and a much loved mother and grandmother.
Funeral service at
Surrey & Sussex Crematorium,
Worth, (memorial chapel), on
Monday 21st October at 11.00 am
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
St Peter & St James Hospice, c/o
R A Brooks & Son, 35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EN
Tel: 01444 454391 or via www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Oct. 10, 2019
