|
|
|
GASSON Brian Formerly of Danehill
and late of Ringmer,
passed away peacefully
on 16 th October 2019,
aged 90 years.
Husband of Olive, father of Martin
and Mike, grandfather and
great-grandfather,
he will be sadly missed.
All are welcome to attend his funeral
at Wealden Crematorium, Horam on Monday 28 th October at 4.00pm.
His family have kindly requested
you to wear a splash of colour.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be made
to 'Greenfingers Charity' and
should be sent by post to
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors,
74 Springett Avenue,
Ringmer, BN8 5QX,
Tel: 01273 813333.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Oct. 24, 2019